Nicholas Hoult is a first-time father - report

Nicholas Hoult has reportedly become a first-time father after secretly welcoming a baby with his model girlfriend Bryana Holly.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star and the U.S. model and Playboy pin-up have reportedly been dating since last year (17) and now, according to People magazine sources, they recently welcomed their first child.

"They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited," a source tells the publication.

Representatives for the private actor have yet to comment on the baby news, but in November (17), he opened up about the relationship in an interview with Mr Porter's The Journal.

When asked if he had given his girlfriend a drawer in his bedroom, he coyly replied: "I don't feel as though I'm that possessive over things like that. She can put her stuff wherever she likes.

"My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum, so I was used to 'girl things' being around and a 'girl environment' in the household."

He continued to explain that most of his closest friends are women and he likes the fact he can have more deep and meaningful chats with them.

"There's just a different balance of things, I suppose," he explained. "I'm probably more likely to - I mean it's such a big generalisation - but sit around and have a conversation in more depth (with women). My female mates will ask questions I hadn't thought of. They just cut straight to the middle of something and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, of course!'"

Bryana has previously dated 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin and Kim Kardashian's stepbrother Brody Jenner, while Nicholas had a four-year relationship with his X-Men co-star Jennifer Lawrence until 2014.