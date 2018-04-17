Barbara Bush dead at 92

Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

The wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush passed away at her home in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (17Apr18), according to family spokesperson Jim McGarth.

"A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92," a statement reads.

"She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush, five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson 'Robin' Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.

"The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

The news comes after a series of hospitalisations, due to ill health, as a result of battling congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On Sunday (14Apr18) McGarth announced Mrs. Bush would not be seeking any further medical treatment amid her latest bout of poor health.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself - thanks to her abiding faith - but for others," an announcement read. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Bush was known for her devotion to global literacy - work that she continued long after her husband left office.