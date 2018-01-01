Pedro Almodovar, Antonio Banderas, and Penelope Cruz reunite for new movie

Pedro Almodovar is reuniting with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for his new film Dolor y Gloria.

Banderas and Asier Etxeandia will take on the leading roles in the movie, while Cruz and Julieta Serrano have snagged supporting parts.

According to Almodovar, the movie will centre "on a series of meetings, some physical and others remembered after decades, by a film director in his decline".

The filmmaker will tackle "first loves, second loves, mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the 60s, the 80s and the present" among the themes of the project, as well as "the immeasurable emptiness before the impossibility of continuing to make films".

The movie will begin production in July (18).

Almodovar has worked with Banderas on several films, including Labyrinth of Passion, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, and The Skin I Live In, while Cruz has starred in the director's All About My Mother and Volver. Banderas and Cruz also starred together in 2013's I'm So Excited.

Serrano also featured in the director's Dark Habits, Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!.

Meanwhile, Cruz will next be seen in Everybody Knows, opposite her husband Javier Bardem. In the Spanish-language psychological thriller, directed by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, Penelope plays a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, whose return to her hometown with her husband and children is upset by unexpected events and unveiled secrets.

The film will open the Cannes Film Festival in France next month (May18).

And Banderas will portray painter Pablo Picasso in TV series Genius later this month (Apr18).