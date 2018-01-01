Arnold Schwarzenegger leads tributes to Barbara Bush

Arnold Schwarzenegger has led tributes to former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush following her death on Tuesday (17Apr18), admitting he is "heartbroken" by her passing.

The wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush passed away at her home in Houston, Texas at the age of 92, according to family spokesperson Jim McGrath.

Following the sad news, many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences, with former Governor of California Arnold particularly affected by Barbara's death.

"My thoughts are with President Bush and the entire Bush family, along with every person on this planet who was lucky enough to call Barbara a friend," he wrote on Twitter. After recalling a story about Barbara breaking her ankle while at the U.S. president's country retreat Camp David and refusing to let anyone go to the hospital with her, Arnold added: "As heartbroken as I feel right now, I can hear her voice at Camp David telling us to not worry about her, to go on."

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand shared a picture of herself with Barbara and George H.W. Bush, writing: "Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to The Bush family."

Former Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey also posted a snap of himself with Barbara, writing: "It was a pleasure to have met (Barbara). Thoughts and prayers to the Bush Family. Much beloved. She will be greatly missed."

And U.S. TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family."

Politicians also flocked to Twitter to share their condolences, with former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle calling her the "rock of a family dedicated to public service" in their statement.

Current U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also posted statements of condolences following Barbara's death.