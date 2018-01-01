Rose McGowan felt relieved when The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy

Rose McGowan felt a "true weight lift" when Harvey Weinstein's film company filed for bankruptcy, because it proved that coming forward with sexual abuse allegations was worthwhile.

The former Charmed actress was one of the leading Hollywood names who detailed allegations of sexual assault, harassment or rape against the movie producer, who was fired from The Weinstein Company (TWC), which he co-founded, shortly after the claims were published in October (17).

TWC executives, including Weinstein's brother Bob, spent months looking for a buyer or investor to save the organisation after the scandal, but potential deals fell through and they filed for bankruptcy protection in March (18).

Rose, who claimed Weinstein raped her in 1997, appeared on U.K. show Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (18Apr18) and she said she felt relieved following the filing because it showed that all the women who came forward had affected change.

"It was actually only recently, about two weeks ago, when the Weinstein Company declared bankruptcy that I felt the true weight lift," she said. "It's like this multi-headed hydra, this monster, and it kept trying to come back, and people kept trying to buy the company back for him, and I was like, no, you must stay down, it must show other people around the world that this can be done."

The 44-year-old said it was "a relief" that people now believe her, after being "disliked" and "maligned" for more than 20 years, but admitted that she doesn't think Weinstein will ever be prosecuted over the allegations because the justice system is "completely stacked against victims in any way shape or form".

"We have to understand that people freak out that people are losing their jobs, men are losing their jobs, but I'm like, yeah, they're criminals, and if they were poor they'd be in jail," she said, referencing stars including Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor and Louis C.K. who have lost jobs over allegations. "They haven't properly come out to try and defend themselves because they really can't because there's such overwhelming evidence."

Weinstein's accusers were freed from their non-disclosure agreements as part of the bankruptcy filing. The producer has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.