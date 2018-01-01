Steven Spielberg to direct his first comic book movie

Steven Spielberg is joining the world of comic book movies with new project Blackhawk.

As such films continue to dominate cinema, Spielberg, who recently became the first filmmaker to gross $10 billion (£7 billion) at the global box office, is getting in on the action with DC Comics character Blackhawk, a World War II hero.

The 71-year-old is reteaming with Warner Bros. on the movie, the studio with whom he made his most recent success, Ready Player One - an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s award-winning novel of the same name.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg said in a statement. “They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.”

David Koepp is penning the script. He’s previously worked with triple Oscar winner Spielberg on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, as well as the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. “We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”

Blackhawk made his first appearance in 1941, while the Second World War was still raging, in the debut issue of Quality Comics' anthology series Military Comics. The series told the story of an international squadron of heroic pilots, led by the mysterious Blackhawk, who fought the Nazis.

DC Comics acquired the character in 1957, and the series has spawned a film serial, a radio series and a novel.