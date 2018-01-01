Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay join Cannes Film Festival jury

Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay will serve on the main competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival in May (18).

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was named the president of the jury in January, and it has now been revealed that the Twilight star and A Wrinkle in Time director have been chosen to help her decide which films selected for the main competition should win the coveted Palme d'Or.

Other jury members include Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Spectre actress Lea Seydoux, Chinese actor Chang Chen, French film director Robert Guediguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, who won the Jury Prize at Cannes for Loveless last year (17).

Besides the Palme d'Or for best film, the jury will also award prizes for Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Actor, Grand Prix and Jury Prize.

The films they'll be judging include Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, a crime drama about an African-American detective who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, David Robert Mitchell's comedy-drama Under the Silver Lake, which stars Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough, and Jean-Luc Godard's The Image Book.

Other competition titles include Three Faces by Jafar Panahi, Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski, Eva Husson's war epic Girls of the Sun, which stars Julie Delpy, Lazzaro Felice by Alice Rohrwacher, Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore, and Lee Chang-dong's Burning, which stars The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun, among others.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival will open on 8 May with competing film Everybody Knows, a psychological thriller starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and run until 19 May, when the prizes will be handed out.

Benicio del Toro will preside over the Un Certain Regard section, while Chloe Sevigny and director Joachim Trier will judge films selected for the International Critics' Week section.