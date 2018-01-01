NEWS Claire Danes pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.



The Homeland star confirmed her pregnancy during a chat with shock jock Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday (18Apr18).



"I'm seriously preggo," she said, breaking the news on Stern's show. "I'm deep into my second trimester."



Stern urged the actress to reveal the sex of her baby, but she responded, "I'm gonna keep that to myself."



She and Brit Dancy met on the set of Evening in 2006 and wed in 2009.



They welcomed their son Cyrus in December, 2012.



Danes loves being a mum and can't wait to add another baby to her brood, but she recently admitted she doesn't like travelling with a child.



During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016, the actress said, "The worst point is when they're starting to walk, but they don't have the attention span to watch a show, so they just want to wander the aisles (of a plane) and you just want to rip every hair out of every follicle... But you get past that point!"



Little Cyrus was well travelled as a tot - he was with his mum when she shot Homeland in Berlin, Germany.

"He went to Kindergarten in Berlin," Claire told chat show host Jimmy Fallon. "He speaks a little German."



Claire, Hugh and Cyrus are now based in New York and they also spend a lot of time in England, where Dancy's family lives.