Chris Pratt: 'Divorce sucks'

Chris Pratt is opening up about his separation from estranged wife Anna Faris for the first time, insisting he's miserable.

The couple separated in August (17) after eight years of marriage, and identical divorce papers were filed in December (17), with both stars citing irreconcilable differences.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and Anna have remained close following their split as they continue to co-parent their five-year-old son Jack, but Chris is now admitting he is not enjoying life as a single dad.

"Divorce sucks," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

Many fans were shocked when the former couple announced the split and Anna has previously spoken about how she initially felt a tinge of "anger" towards social media followers for their exaggerated reactions.

"Chris and I did talk about, like, 'Oh boy... (we're letting fans down)', and we got on the Twitter feed (messages like), 'Love is dead' and 'relationship goals...'," she recalled on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

Anna explained she decided to "just be silent" on social media until the shock of their split news blew over, but she admitted some tweets did get on her nerves.

"I had a little bit of a childish feeling like, 'Oh, come on, f**king grow up,' like, a little anger," she confessed.

However, she is grateful the former couple has been able to maintain a loving relationship for the sake of her son.

"We had an unbelievable marriage, and we have a great friendship now. We love our son to death, and I'm really proud of that, because I'm not sure I did that well the first time (when she was married to Ben Indra)," she said.