Charlize Theron to be honoured for vital AIDS effort in Africa

Charlize Theron will be honoured for her activism at the Life Ball charity event in June (18).

The Mad Max: Fury Road star will be feted for her work with her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which helps to fight HIV and AIDS among African youths.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Life Ball, particularly because this is such a special year as it's the 25th anniversary of this amazing celebration," a statement from the actress reads. "The energy and commitment of the crowd is inspiring and everyone leaves with a renewed commitment to fighting this virus and living life to the fullest.

"I'm so happy that the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has received such incredible support from LIFE+. Our work in supporting youth to keep themselves safe from HIV continues to be energized by this special weekend and the passion that drives it."

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris will accept the LIFE+ Award on behalf of her godmother Elizabeth Taylor's AIDS foundation, according to People magazine.

"I'm passionate about ending the stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV/AIDS, and that's why I have made it a mission of mine to continue this fight for acceptance and a cure," Jackson says. "Thirty-five million people have died of related causes since the AIDS epidemic began in the '80s, yet people are still afraid to talk about it because of the stigma attached.

"People don't even want to be near someone that has HIV, even if that person has the medications required to prevent transmissions."

"I'm so proud of the work ETAF is doing, and for receiving the LIFE+ Award," she adds. "The grant from Life Ball will go towards this life-saving work."

Singer Dame Shirley Bassey will also be in attendance on behalf of the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR).