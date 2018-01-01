Paula Patton goes public with married boyfriend

Actress Paula Patton flaunted her new romance on the streets of New York City on Wednesday (18Apr18) by stepping out hand-in-hand with her new man.

The Warcraft star and her realtor beau Zachary Quittman debuted their love for the paparazzi as she spent a little quality time with her man in between promotional commitments for her upcoming film Traffik.

Paula, sporting a bold bleached blonde look, was all smiles as she walked to the AOL office building in Manhattan with her new man, ahead of the latest stop on her press tour for the thriller.

The actress, who split from singer Robin Thicke in 2015 after a decade of marriage, recently made the revelation she has a new man during a chat with U.S. news outlet Extra earlier this week (16Apr18), but she refused to name names.

"I have a boyfriend now," she gushed. "I haven't called anybody a boyfriend. He's my boyfriend! But when you know, you know. I love him.”

Revealing they have been dating for a month, Paula suggested she had met Zachary while on a sports outing with her eight-year-old son Julian, whose dad is her ex.

“If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies," she giggled. "It's kind of a suburban romance. He's got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!”

However, the romance is not all fun and games - sources tell Page Six Zachary is still married and is not legally separated from his wife.

“He doesn’t even have his stuff out of the house,” the insider says, noting his estranged spouse is "shocked" by his new love affair with Paula, who Quittman has been living with since they first began dating.

The Malibu, California-based real estate agent has reportedly been with his wife for 20 years and "coaches a lot of kids sports (teams), so he's known by a lot of families".

“I’m just kind of disgusted that (Paula) is being that callous to talk about the basketball game when we come from a very small town and everybody knows about this,” the source adds.