Robert De Niro: 'People have to speak up against President Trump'

Robert De Niro is urging people to stand up to U.S. leader Donald Trump in an effort to show the President his opposition is widespread.

The Dirty Grandpa star has been a vocal opponent of the American head of state ever since he was elected to the country's top office in late 2016, and he is continuing to let Trump know exactly how he feels, insisting now he would like to see him eventually arrested and impeached.

Over the weekend (14Apr18), De Niro appeared on U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live to portray Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The 74-year-old actor was asked about the cameo during an interview with U.S. breakfast show Today on Wednesday (18Apr18), and he took a moment to explain he feels a deep responsibility to speak up about what is happening in American politics.

"I have never been this active, but when you see what is going on with this guy, you have no choice to be active," he said. "It's past the point of being passive, people have to speak out. People have to speak out over and over and over again. This guy, this administration, is beyond belief. It has to stop."

De Niro, who is not known for his politics, still had Trump on his mind as he launched the Tribeca Film Festival hours later, telling the media at the event's press luncheon to keep investigating the U.S. leader and hold him to account.

"The country has had a bad year, and you - the press - have taken a lot of hits," he said. "America is being run by a madman who wouldn't recognise the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken.

"When he doesn’t like what he hears, he dismisses it by saying it’s un-American and damning it as 'fake news'. But we know the truth. All thinking people do. Your job is difficult enough without being attacked by our Lowlife-in-Chief. The press has done an admirable job this past year. We’re looking at journalists as our saviours, in the same way we used to look at our political leaders."

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival officially opened on Wednesday night with the premiere of Love, Gilda.