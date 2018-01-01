Evan Rachel Wood commissions artist to paint portrait of her cat on the toilet

Actress Evan Rachel Wood was so proud of her cat for using the toilet, she had the moment captured in a portrait.

The star was shocked when she walked in on her feline Smokey using the loo in her home - something she didn't teach her talented pet to do.

"One day I was working at the computer at my home and I hear someone peeing in my toilet," she recalled during a recent interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. "I live alone, so obviously I'm alarmed because (I thought) there's a very strange burglar who's decided to use my bathroom."

"I leap up and I see my cat using the toilet," she added. "I did not teach him to do this. He just did this one day and surprised me."

The 30-year-old was so taken aback, she took a photo and commissioned a local artist to create a painting of the puss on the potty.

"I had to snap a photo and then I have a good friend, artist Taylor Wright, who painted this amazing picture of it (pic), which now hangs in my bathroom," she shared.

Wood, her beloved cat and her four-year-old son from her marriage to actor Jamie Bell currently live in Tennessee, after becoming a mother made the actress rethink her Hollywood dream.

"I'm from the south originally and I grew up in the woods, so I wanted to be close to home," she said. "I had a son and I was like, 'Let's go to the south for a while and give you some trees and grass to walk around in'."

Wood is currently promoting the second season of her hit sci-fi series Westworld.