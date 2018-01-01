Evan Rachel Wood commissions artist to paint portrait of her cat on the toilet

- NEWS
Actress Evan Rachel Wood was so proud of her cat for using the toilet, she had the moment captured in a portrait.
The star was shocked when she walked in on her feline Smokey using the loo in her home - something she didn't teach her talented pet to do.
"One day I was working at the computer at my home and I hear someone peeing in my toilet," she recalled during a recent interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. "I live alone, so obviously I'm alarmed because (I thought) there's a very strange burglar who's decided to use my bathroom."
"I leap up and I see my cat using the toilet," she added. "I did not teach him to do this. He just did this one day and surprised me."
The 30-year-old was so taken aback, she took a photo and commissioned a local artist to create a painting of the puss on the potty.
"I had to snap a photo and then I have a good friend, artist Taylor Wright, who painted this amazing picture of it (pic), which now hangs in my bathroom," she shared.
Wood, her beloved cat and her four-year-old son from her marriage to actor Jamie Bell currently live in Tennessee, after becoming a mother made the actress rethink her Hollywood dream.
"I'm from the south originally and I grew up in the woods, so I wanted to be close to home," she said. "I had a son and I was like, 'Let's go to the south for a while and give you some trees and grass to walk around in'."
Wood is currently promoting the second season of her hit sci-fi series Westworld.