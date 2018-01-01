Nicolas Cage to quit acting

Nicolas Cage is planning to walk away from acting and step behind the camera.

The movie star has almost 100 acting credits in his illustrious film career, which began with 1982 teen comedy classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, but he's ready to give up being a screen star to become a director.

Discussing his new film Primal in Puerto Rico, Cage told The Blast, "In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. My company, Saturn Films, is involved in all the movies I'm doing now. And directing is something I look forward to down the road because right now, I'm primarily a film performer and I'm gonna continue doing that for three or four more years and (then) I'd like to focus more on directing."

Cage's company has five productions on the go right now - Between Worlds, Running with the Devil, Primal, A Score to Settle and The Croods 2, with all the projects slated to be released by 2020.

Nicolas also opened up about his plans for the future last month (Mar18), revealing he is trying to live a less extravagant lifestyle to benefit his Hollywood career.

The Kick-Ass star, who is a member of the famous Coppola movie dynasty, has reportedly bought more than a dozen houses, a Bavarian castle, two Bahamian islands, as well as more eccentric items like a dinosaur skull, shrunken heads, and a Lamborghini which once belonged to the Shah of Iran, but he is now committed to curbing his lavish spending.

"Relative frugality is something that I'm hopeful I can achieve because I wanna have longevity," he told British newspaper The Times. "I don't wanna be doing Pizza Hut commercials when I'm 75. I wanna be able to continue making movies whether I'm supporting or playing leads and whether I'm making movies that are deployed on video-on-demand or going into the cinemas. I just wanna continue working and acting, or film performance, if you will."