It stars Jaeden Lieberher & Sophia Lillis cash in on horror film sequel

Young It stars Jaeden Lieberher and Sophia Lillis are set to double their salaries after signing on for the 2017 horror hit's sequel.

The actors were the breakout stars of last summer's blockbuster, and now they're cashing in, according to their contracts, which have been obtained by TMZ.

The documents suggest Lieberher, who played Bill Denbrough, banked $100,000 (GBP70,000) for the film, plus a $35,000 (GBP24,600) bonus, while Lillis, who portrayed Beverly Marsh, raked in $65,000 (GBP45,600).

For the upcoming sequel, both will double up, with Jaeden netting at least $250,000 (GBP176,000), plus bonuses, and Sophia down to make $150,000 (GBP105,000).

Jessica Chastain is reportedly in negotiations to reunite with director Andy Muschietti and star in the sequel - as a grown-up Beverly.

Muschietti's filmmaking partner, sister Barbara, admitted last year (17) they would "love" to have Chastain jump on board for the It follow-up, insisting it would be great casting to have the Oscar nominee portray an older version of Lillis' character, because their features are strikingly similar.

"I think one of the first things that we noticed when we saw Sophia come into the room was, 'My gosh, you look like Jessica Chastain,'" Barbara told Deadline. "It's a strange kind of connection but we will see."

The Muschietti siblings previously worked with Chastain on another scary project, 2013's Mama, and the beauty offered up her sequel services in November (17).

"Of course I want to work on it... They're my friends," she told ScreenRant in November (17). "They're like my family. Anything that they're doing, I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen."

It: Chapter Two moves on 30 years into the future and revisits the kid characters as adults, who must return to their native Maine to tackle their worst nightmares once again.