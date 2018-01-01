Russell Crowe planning to give John Oliver's auction cash to charity

Russell Crowe is planning to donate the money comedian John Oliver paid for memorabilia items he recently auctioned to wildlife charities.

The British prankster revealed he spent a small fortune on the Gladiator star's jockstrap and other items during his weekly U.S. show Last Week Tonight on Sunday (15Apr18), revealing he was planning to donate the memorabilia to a video store in Anchorage, Alaska in an effort to keep it open.

His generous act has inspired Crowe, who netted a staggering $3.7 million (GBP2.6 million) in just five hours from what he called "The Art of Divorce Auction", to hand over the money Oliver and bosses at his show's network HBO spent to charity.

The 54-year-old star, who sold off 227 items during the Sotheby's Australia sale on 7 April (18), has taken to Twitter after learning of Oliver's plans for his movie costumes and writes: "His random act of kindness is going to be honoured in such a cool way.

"I am planning now on how to best use the @iamjohnoliver money he spent on groin protectors and such. Given his often shown genuine love for Australians and Australia, it’s got to be something special... It will involve wildlife."

Crowe also tagged a number of celebrities, who also are animals rights activists, in his tweet, suggesting he's planning to launch a major charity initiative.

The Oscar winner has yet to elaborate.

Meanwhile, Kevin Davmude, the general manager of the Blockbuster store in Anchorage, can't wait to get his hands on Oliver's treasure trove of Crowe items, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "It could be very big for business."