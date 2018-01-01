Christina Aguilera stunned director with performance as robot prostitute

Christina Aguilera was so determined to play a robotic prostitute in director Drake Doremus' futuristic new movie she chased down the role and stunned the filmmaker with an audition tape.

The moviemaker admits he hadn't started working on his cast wish list when he first heard the pop star was keen to portray brothel worker Jewels in Zoe, which will be one of the highlights of this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

And he admits her commitment to the role impressed him so much he couldn't imagine anyone else playing the part.

"I’ve been really fortunate to have people read for me over the years and for this movie," Doremus tells Entertainment Tonight. "I’m just trying to make the best movie I can and I try to cast the best person for the role and she was the best person. She won the role."

It's quite a transformation for Christina, who last appeared on the big screen in 2010 flop Burlesque - in Zoe, she's a dark-haired robot confined to perform sexual pleasures in a futuristic brothel.

The quirky new film stars Ewan McGregor as a robotic engineer, who falls in love with an android.

Director Doremus admits he was floored by the performances of his robot leads in the film, played by Lea Seydoux and Theo James.

"He’s (James) really beautiful in the film," Drake adds. "His and Lea’s performance reach a level of humanity and love that a lot of the humans don't have or struggle to have."

Zoe will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday (21Apr18).