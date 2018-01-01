Colin Firth distances himself from fake sex pill advert

Colin Firth has distanced himself from a fake advert claiming he uses pills to enhance his sexual performance.

The British actor, 57, is among a number of stars targeted by charlatans who are using their likenesses and phoney quotes to sell their product.

An online ad for Biogenic XR Male Enhancement supplement quotes Colin as saying, "They are the only company in the world who can effectively fight the symptoms of erectile dysfunction in a safe, natural and healthy manner."

However, the King's Speech star's representative tells Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper that he has not endorsed the sex pills - and the company can expect to be hit by legal action.

"There is no connection with this product and Colin's name is being used without authorisation," his spokesman explains. "Would love to introduce our lawyers to them."

Colin's love life hit the headlines last month after his wife of 20 years, film producer Livia Giuggioli admitted to having an affair with an Italian journalist the couple have accused of stalking her.

The advertisements also attribute quotes to JAY-Z, claiming Beyonce's husband's sexual performance was "better than ever" due to the pills, and Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner - who died last September (17).

Company bosses behind Biogenic XR also claimed expert judges on business-based U.S. reality TV show Shark Tank had decided to invest in their firm.

The adverts offer gullible buyers a month's "free" supply of the pills - a period which begins when you place the order rather than when you receive the sexual enhancement product.