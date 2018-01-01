Nikki Bella's sister insists 'she'll always love' John Cena after their split

Brie Bella has assured fans she will "always love" John Cena following his split from her twin sister Nikki Bella.

The wrestling star-turned-actor and Nikki, who wrestles alongside Brie as The Bella Twins, announced on Sunday (15Apr18) that they had called off their engagement after a six-year relationship - just three weeks before they were due to get married in May.

Following the split, a source told People.com that "on one level, Brie wants to kill (John), sure" because of the way he treated her sister, and Brie, who appeared alongside the former couple on reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, shared a screengrab of the article on her Instagram Story, circling the quote in red and writing "False!!" by it, underlining it twice.

"I'd never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a brother," she wrote on Wednesday. "He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister #truth."

John and Nikki began dating in late 2012 and they became engaged at the Wrestlemania 33 live TV event in April, 2017. Throughout the reality shows, the couple had been divided on the subject of children - John didn't want any, while Nikki did - and the issue seemed to come to head in a recent promo for Total Bellas, which ended with John saying, "I'm not sure we should go through with this (getting married)."

According to People, in a 2013 episode of Total Divas, Brie told John she thought her sister was "lying to herself" by pretending she was fine with not having children, and John insisted he had been clear about his position on kids from the beginning.

"It wasn't like I tried to manipulate your sister into thinking a certain thing was going to happen and then all the sudden say 'Ha ha.' I love this girl, but I love my life," he said.