Lars von Trier returning to Cannes after seven-year exile

Lars von Trier is returning to exhibit a movie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, bringing to an end his seven-year exile.

The controversial Danish director was banned from the star-studded French event in 2011 after saying he sympathised with Hitler and was a Nazi during a press conference promoting his film Melancholia.

The 61-year-old director, whose Jewish mother revealed on her deathbed that his real father was in fact a German engineer, swiftly apologised, but was declared persona non grata by festival chiefs.

However, on Thursday (19Apr18), they announced that the filmmaker's new movie The House That Jack Built would screen out of competition in Cannes next month (May18).

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux hinted at von Trier's return in an interview with France's Europe 1 radio on Tuesday, saying he was "thinking that it's perhaps time to make a place for him as a filmmaker again".

The Nymphomaniac director was also hit by controversy last year when the singer Bjork, who starred his 2000 Cannes Palme d'Or winner Dancer in the Dark, accused him of sexual harassment. He denies the allegations.

Festival bosses have also revealed a number of other films that will feature at the event, including Kevin Macdonald's documentary about the life of Whitney Houston, and Fahrenheit 451, an adaptation of the acclaimed science-fiction novel starring Sofia Boutella, Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Terry Gilliam's long-awaited epic, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which has been in production hell for more than 20 years, will close the event. Gilliam's passion project has been so notoriously plagued by problems that an early attempt to make the film with Johnny Depp, which was derailed by floods and cast injuries, has been immortalised in a documentary, Lost in La Mancha.

The festival runs from 8 to 19 May.