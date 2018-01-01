Claire Danes kept falling asleep shooting Homeland while pregnant

Claire Danes kept falling asleep between takes on the Homeland shoot because she felt "rotten" during her first trimester of pregnancy.

The actress revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy in a radio interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday (18Apr18), and during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that day, she confessed that she felt so awful during the first trimester of her pregnancy that she kept falling asleep while filming her TV show.

"You just feel horrible. You just feel rotten and you're not allowed to say why," she said. "I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. It was embarrassing."

She recalled one time when she "face-planted" a bag a member of the crew had crocheted, and had a nap, and when she woke up to resume filming, she had the pattern across the side of her face.

"It looked like I had third-degree burns. It was intense. They were massaging my face," she laughed. "They had to get out the blow dryer. I halted production for a good half an hour. I felt like an idiot... I was like, 'No, I wasn't up on a coke binge all night!' You just feel like you're a derelict (vagrant) or something. Your body's going through a lot."

The 39-year-old is now in the "cruisy" second trimester of her pregnancy, and recently had to do some post-production work for Homeland in which she had to record various breathing sounds in the studio, and the baby did not enjoy it.

"The baby did not like it. It was communicating," she joked. "It was like, 'I need two things from you, and you are not providing one central thing - oxygen. Oxygen would be nice right about now.'"

The Romeo + Juliet star also said she found it "pretty cool and a little creepy" to have a moving and kicking person inside her, adding it's "like an alien being in there."

Claire and Hugh married in 2009 and are already parents to a five-year-old son named Cyrus.