Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in Rocketman

Actor Taron Egerton is set to portray his Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star Elton John in a new biopic.

Dexter Fletcher, who is currently directing a Freddie Mercury film with Rami Malek, will take charge of the project, which reunites him with his Eddie the Eagle leading man.

According to Deadline, the film will chronicle Sir Elton's life and career from his days at the Royal Academy of Music in London to his longstanding partnership with songwriter Bernie Taupin and his successes as a pop superstar.

Scripted by Lee Hall, the movie, titled Rocketman, is being produced by Kingsman's Matthew Vaughn, Elton and his Rocket Pictures partner and husband David Furnish.

Production is set to start this summer (Aug18) and Egerton will re-record the rock legend's hits for the movie's soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Fletcher has acting links to Vaughn and Elton, dating back several years - he starred in one of the producer's first films, Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, and the Vaughn-directed Layer Cake, while he recently voiced the character Gargoyle Reggie in Sherlock Gnomes, which was produced by Elton and Furnish's Rocket Pictures.

Elton played himself in the Kingsman sequel. Taron's Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin had to lead a team of top spies and assassins on a rescue mission after learning movie villain Poppy, played by Julianne Moore, had captured the rock star and was holding him prisoner for her own entertainment.

The Candle in the Wind singer showed off his action man skills in the movie by taking part in an epic fight scene.