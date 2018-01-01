NEWS Anna Faris: 'Chris Pratt was completely right with divorce sucks remark' Newsdesk Share with :







Anna Faris has admitted her estranged husband Chris Pratt was "completely right" when he commented recently that "divorce sucks".



The couple separated in August (17) after eight years of marriage, and identical divorce papers were filed in December, with both stars citing irreconcilable differences.



The Guardians of the Galaxy star and Anna have remained close following their split as they continue to co-parent their five-year-old son Jack, but Chris revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW) earlier this week that he hates the process of divorce.



Now Anna has backed him up, agreeing that his remark was "completely right" as she appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 radio show on Thursday (19Apr18).



"In what we do, there’s so much (unpredictability)," she added. "I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny."



And Anna, who was promoting new movie Overboard, a remake of the Goldie Hawn classic, also revealed she's thankful to still be on such good terms with Chris.



"We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have," she explained. "And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love."



While Anna has moved on from the marriage with new cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, Chris is understood to still be single. And he admitted during his chat with EW that he's not really enjoying his new romantic status - or being a single father.



"Divorce sucks," he told the magazine. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

