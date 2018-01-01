John Stamos' wife gave birth in 20 minutes

John Stamos' wife gave birth to their son in just 20 minutes.

The 54-year-old actor and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their baby boy Billy into the world on 10 April, and the Fuller House star is loving every second of first-time fatherhood.

Of watching Caitlin give birth, John told Entertainment Tonight she was incredible, but he was surprised by just how quickly it was all over.

"My wife was so beautiful and so graceful through it all, like she does life," he beamed. "I mean, she just kind of breezed through. I hate to tell women, but she did it in about 20 minutes. It happens so fast and then they were like, 'Take pictures! Grab her leg!' And then it was over, but it was just beautiful."

John attended WE Day at Los Angeles' Forum on Thursday (19Apr18), and couldn't resist gushing about his newborn. Revealing he's "good but a little tired", the 54-year-old actor admitted he had a "little poop" on his suit. However, despite the messy side of fatherhood, John is enjoying every aspect of being a dad.

"It's more beautiful than I imagined. Everything is more colourful, more exciting. Music, you know, sounds better. He's just a beautiful little boy," John smiled. "I woke up this morning and I sang him House at Pooh Corner, the Christopher Robin (song). I started crying. It was great."

Meanwhile, John already has something in common with his little boy, joking that the tot already has a good head of hair.

"He has pretty good hair," he smiled. "I'm pretty impressed."