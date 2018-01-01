Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig expecting a baby

Rachel Weisz and her actor husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first baby together.

English actress Rachel announced the happy news on Friday (20April18) in an interview with the New York Times to promote her new movie Disobedience.

The actress revealed that she and James Bond star Daniel, who tied the knot in 2011, “can’t wait” to meet their new addition.

“I’ll be showing soon,” Rachel beamed to the publication. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Earlier this month, Rachel hid her burgeoning bump under a flowing red gown and black cape as she attended the 2018 Night of Opportunity Gala in New York with her husband.

The 48-year-old is already mum to 11-year-old Henry, who she shares with her director ex, Darren Aronofsky. Daniel, 50, is also a dad, to daughter Ella, 25, who he welcomed with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

Rachel and the blonde haired actor began dating in December 2010, and married just six months later in front of only four guests, including Henry and Ella.

Both stars prefer to keep their relationship out of the limelight with Rachel previously telling ES Magazine: “It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye.”

“But I never thought I would get married,” she added. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite.”