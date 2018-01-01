Busy Philipps will always stand up for Michelle Williams

Busy Philipps once squared up to a girl in a bar after she called Michelle Williams rude.

The actress has been best friends with the Oscar nominee since she joined the cast of teen drama Dawson's Creek in the early 2000s. The duo would hit the local bar scene in Wilmington, North Carolina during downtime and Busy admits she was "wild" in those days and wasn't afraid to get involved in a physical altercation in order to stand up for her friends.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (19Apr18), Busy recalled how she once handled a drunk girl who approached them in the bar and accused Michelle of being really rude to her on a flight.

"Michelle Williams is my best friend for many, many years. She has never been rude to anyone ever," Busy said. "She is the sweetest, kindest, most loving human. If it had been me she'd accused, I would have been like, 'That kinda tracks,' but she accused Michelle of being rude, and I was just like, 'I will not stand for this.'

"I had my nose pierced, you know in the middle, like a bull, at the time, in my early 20s, which people didn't know. And I would hide it when I was doing my acting jobs. And so I flipped my nose ring down and was like... 'Should we take this outside?'"

Busy didn't reveal how the encounter ended because she had to explain her nose accessory, which she could flip up to hide when she was acting and pull down when she wanted to "kick somebody's butt".

The 38-year-old is now married and with two children and admits that she's grateful the Internet and TMZ didn't exist during her wild phase because it would have probably ended her career.

"I would probably not be sitting here today. I would have been TMZ'd out of Hollywood... I was wild!" she joked.