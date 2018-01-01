Israeli officials criticise Natalie Portman for pulling out of Genesis Prize ceremony

Natalie Portman is facing criticism from Israeli government officials for cancelling her trip to the country to collect the 2018 Genesis Prize.

The Black Swan actress was named the 2018 Genesis Prize Laureate in November (17) for her commitment to the Jewish people through her professional achievements, and was due to attend a ceremony in her birth city of Jerusalem on 28 June (18).

However, on Thursday (19Apr18), representatives for The Genesis Prize Foundation revealed Natalie will no longer travel to Israel to accept the honour because she "doesn't feel comfortable" being there following "recent events" in the country.

"We are very saddened that she has decided not to attend the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem for political reasons," the foundation officials shared in a statement. "We fear that Ms. Portman's decision will cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicised, something we have worked hard for the past five years to avoid..."

Natalie has not gone into specifics about why she decided not to attend, but Israeli government officials are now slamming her for scrapping the visit.

"I was saddened to hear that Natalie Portman has fallen as a ripe fruit in the hands of BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) supporters," says Miri Regev, Israel's minister for culture and sports. "Natalie, a Jewish actress who was born in Israel, now joins those who refer to the success and wonder of the rebirth of Israel as 'a tale of darkness and darkness'."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regev is referring to the actress' 2015 feature film directorial debut A Tale of Love and Darkness, the big screen adaptation of Israeli author Amos Oz's autobiographical novel.

Natalie has been critical of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past, and United Nations and European Union officials have recently called for investigations into the use of live ammunition by the country's military after battles along the border with Gaza left many Palestinians dead.

BDS movement officials demand artists cut cultural ties with the Jewish state as a protest about Israel's treatment of Palestinians. They previously won the backing of stars like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, Lauryn Hill, and more recently Lorde, who have pulled concerts in Israel due to the increased pressure, although rockers Radiohead and Nick Cave defied the activists' demands to scrap shows as they do not agree with the cultural boycott.