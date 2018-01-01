Kerry Washington celebrates Scandal series finale with special viewing party

Actress Kerry Washington reunited with her Scandal co-stars on Thursday night (19Apr18) to celebrate the series finale with one last viewing party.

The hit political drama came to an end after seven seasons, and Kerry decided to mark the bittersweet moment by gathering with her show's castmembers to bid a fond farewell to the programme as the final episode aired in the U.S.

Kerry took to social media to document the special bash, and shared selfies taken with her TV love interest, Tony Goldwyn, and her "Scandal Sisters" Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, and Darby Stanchfield.

"#Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal," she added in the caption.

After the series finale was broadcast, she also posted a fun snap of herself dressed as political fixer Olivia Pope laying on the floor of the set's White House Oval Office, followed by a second photo of Kerry joined by a number of crewmates, who piled in for the shot.

"This picture was taken when we completed filming our very final scene in the Oval Office set," she wrote beside the first picture. "So many of @scandalabc's most iconic scenes happened in that Oval. It has been, in many ways, the center of our #Scandal universe. Other sets were already being dismantled and we knew this one would be next. So, before saying good-bye, I stretched out on that gorgeous rug and tried to just take it all in...

"Soon after, a few beloved crew members joined. Because... why not? LOL (laugh out loud)."

Kerry, who made TV history with the 2012 launch of Scandal as the first black woman to be the lead of a network drama since 1974, then touched on adjusting to the new chapter in her life as she expressed her endless gratitude to the show's die-hard group of fans, known as Gladiators.

"Tomorrow morning I will wake up and begin to try to process the magical dream of the past seven seasons," she continued. "I imagine it will take some time to really understand what just transpired in my life. But, this much, I know... I am filled with endless gratitude for our #Scandal Family. Our glorious cast & crew and our community of #Gladiators. TOGETHER, we have changed history. Transformed television. And illuminated each other's lives.

"Thank you for watching. And tweeting. And being with us!!!! With love & gratitude, My very best - Kerry".

Meanwhile, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes, who cast her daughter Harper in a cameo for the show's closing scene, also tipped her hat to fans online, tweeting, "Goodbye Gladiators. I will be forever grateful. Here's to future sunny days. #TheFinalScandal".

The last shot of the series featured a large painting of Pope dressed in a white shirt, flowing blue skirt, and red belt, emblazoned with the words, "We the people", along the side, as two young girls gazed up at the artwork at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. - an homage to a famous recent photo of a little girl admiring the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.