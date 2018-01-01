Alyssa Milano leads Hollywood coalition to take down the National Rifle Association

Actresses Alyssa Milano and Amy Schumer have joined activists in a new coalition to fight America's National Rifle Association.

The former Charmed star announced the NoRa initiative, short for No Rifle Association, between Hollywood stars and gun reform activists, including Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivor David Hogg, on Friday (20Apr18), which marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre that claimed the lives of 13 innocent people in Colorado in 1999.

The NoRa coalition was formed in a bid to reduce the NRA's influence on government policies by hosting several disruptive activities, such as voter registration drives, nationwide art campaigns, demonstrations, and boycotts.

In an open letter addressed to Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the NRA, published as part of the NoRa initiative announcement, coalition members write: "Your time signing checks in our blood is up. We're coming for your money. We're coming for your puppets. And we're going to win."

"We're going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We're going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands," another portion reads.

Long-time activist Alyssa reveals to TIME magazine she was appalled by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), which left 17 people dead. She felt compelled to join the anti-gun movement after seeing student activist Hogg and his classmates take their gun reform pleas to Washington, D.C. as part of their March for Our Lives rally last month (Mar18).

"I am the mother of two children," Milano tells the publication. "To see what's going on in this country as far as gun violence, and the lack of real fortitude to do anything about it, is keeping me up at night.

"To see these Parkland kids doing what they're doing, to get up there, to be so brave, to be so open and really take the initiative to try to fix this is great, but they need support."

Alyssa and Amy join fellow stars Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore, Patton Oswalt, Constance Wu, W. Kamau Bell, Amber Tamblyn, Debra Messing, Minnie Driver, and civil rights activist Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement, on the NoRa initiative, which also includes gun violence survivors, policy experts, and artists.