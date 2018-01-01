Jaime King's son in therapy for post traumatic stress disorder following attack

Jaime King has put her young son in therapy for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after he was allegedly attacked by a homeless man earlier this month (Apr18).

Paul Floyd, 47, was arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly stomping on the Sin City star's vehicle - while they were inside - and smashing in the back window in an apparent bid to attack the actress' four-year-old boy, James. The suspect was subsequently charged with cruelty to a child by endangering health and a felony count of vandalism.

He was also hit with a misdemeanour battery charge, and a count of misdemeanour vandalism for damaging another man's 2017 Lexus during the alleged incident in Beverly Hills.

On Friday (20Apr18), King attended Floyd's court hearing and insisted she would be present for every day of the trial to make sure her son gets justice.

"(I'm not just here) on my own child's behalf, but on behalf of everybody because what's happened here is wrong," she told TMZ.

King also revealed her son is suffering from PTSD, which he is dealing with in therapy.

Following the scary encounter, the actress took to social media to thank fans for their outpouring of support as she recounted the harrowing incident, explaining it had left both her and her son "very shaken up".

"The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4 year old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying...," she wrote.

Floyd previously denied all claims. He faces up to five years behind bars if convicted of the crimes.