Actress Paula Patton has secretly been serving as a ghostwriter for her ex-husband Robin Thicke for years.

The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol beauty reveals she has been contributing to the R&B singer's work using the pseudonym Max Haddington - often going by just the first name, which is listed in the credits to tracks like Magic, Dreamworld, Get in My Way, and Diamonds.

"We did it together since we were kids. I was with Robin since I was 15 years old," she explained during an interview on New York's Hot 97 radio station. "You know, Robin and I wrote a lot of songs together... My name on the albums is Max Haddington."

Paula chose to use a pen name to avoid any unwanted negative attention.

"I was like (to Robin), 'Well, Max Haddington will just seem like another writer with you, so it doesn't seem like you're writing with your girl,'" she recalled.

The childhood sweethearts, who wed in 2005, parted ways in 2014 and divorced a year later (15), and despite their ups and downs, including their messy custody battle over son Julian, Paula insists she was always "so proud" of her musician ex for achieving his career dreams.

Both stars have since moved on - Robin rebounded from the marriage split by dating young model April Love Geary, who gave birth to his child, daughter Mia, in February (18), while Paula recently embarked on her first post-divorce romance with realtor Zachary Quittman.

They made their red carpet debut on Thursday (19Apr18), as Paula premiered her new movie, Traffik, in New York City.