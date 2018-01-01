John Cena embraces looking like an 'idiot' onscreen

John Cena has no qualms about looking like an "idiot" onscreen if he will get laughs.

The former professional wrestler has successfully made the leap from the ring to the silver screen in recent years, starring in movies such as Trainwreck and Daddy's Home as well as animated flick Ferdinand.

John most recently appeared in sex comedy Blockers and has now explained that even though he's not a trained comedic actor, he isn't afraid to be silly if a part requires him to do so.

"I know that a lot of the humour rests on me looking like an idiot, so I’m OK with that," he told Collider. "I’m OK with looking like an idiot. Some people don’t go there, but I don’t care. You have to get the perspective of funny people and not have any reservations on looking like a dumb-a*s."

One of the most-talked about scenes in Blockers has to be the outrageous sequences in which John's character Mitchell "butt-chugs" beer, by having a funnel inserted into his rear-end. Though the star was up for the gag, he is also adamant that he doesn't feel the need to pull silly stunts in all of his projects for the sake of a laugh.

"I don’t want to become a stunt daredevil, as far as how far I’ll push, but I get the humour," the 40-year-old shared of the scene. "Everybody has their own process, but that’s why it’s funny and that’s why I’ll do it. It fits in the movie. It’s not just, ‘Hey, so we have this gag and we wanna do the gag’. There’s meaning behind it."

Since wrapping on Blockers, John has been working on Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, in which he portrays Agent Burns. The flick also features Hailee Steinfeld, with the buff star divulging that he found the green screen scenes quite challenging.

"You’re acting with a stick," he laughed. "So, it was a different challenge, but I loved it. I hope everybody sees that and they dig it."