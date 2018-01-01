NEWS Charlize Theron: ‘Dating feels more like work than fun!’ Newsdesk Share with :







Charlize Theron has no interest in dating for the time being.



The actress has previously been in high profile relationships with the likes of actors Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, but is now happily single and focused on being a mother to her two children, seven-year-old son Jackson and two-year-old daughter August.



Though her nearest and dearest are keen for Charlize find love again, she admitted that dating is the last thing on her mind.



“Sometimes my friends will try to set me up and I’ll say: ‘Right now feels like more work than something I would really enjoy,’” the 42-year-old said in an interview with Britain’s Hello magazine. “I think I’ll have to change that mindset before I start dating again.”



The Atomic Blonde star adopted Jackson in 2012, followed by August in 2015, and ignored her love life so she could “go to the place where (she) was 100 per cent satisfied with being a mum.” Confessing that she’s “really happy” with her life as it stands, the film star has no plans to add any more kids to her brood.



“I know families that are bigger than mine and it totally works for them. I think you have to know what you want and for me it feels like this is my family and I am for sure finished,” Charlize insisted.



The South African star is playing a mother-of-three in her latest movie Tully, and feels sympathy for her character, Marlo, who struggles with the pressures of parenthood.



“I think there’s some guilt that society puts on you when you become a parent because you’re supposed to think that being a mum is all you’re supposed to be,” she considered. “If it’s not all about your kids, then you’re a terrible parent.”



Tully hits cinemas on 4 May (18).

