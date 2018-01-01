Naomie Harris felt 'completely lost' at start of Rampage shoot

Naomie Harris felt "completely lost" when she first started filming Rampage because she didn't have much experience with green screen.

In the monster action flick, the Moonlight actress' geneticist character Dr. Kate Caldwell must team up with Dwayne Johnson's primatologist to stop three different super-sized animals from destroying Chicago after they become infected with a dangerous pathogen.

A lot of the film was shot using green screen, and Naomie admitted to OK! magazine that she was out of her comfort zone initially because she hasn't worked with it much before.

"I really had to lean on Dwayne because he was amazing. This is his world, it's not mine at all, and I felt completely lost in the beginning," she said. "The way to get through it is just to pretend you're a kid and just to play and have fun. That's what I did."

The 41-year-old has experience in the action genre thanks to her role as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, and she initially thought Rampage would be similar when she signed on, but she was wrong.

"I actually went into it thinking it was going to be the same kind of deal," she explained. "Actually it was completely different because Bond doesn't really have green screen. We are out in the real world doing those stunts, and largely we're doing them for real."

One highlight of shooting on green screen was that she didn't know what the finished product would look like and could enjoy Rampage like other audience members.

"For us, it's a bit of a mystery to be on something where you're looking at a green screen and then to see it come to life is so much fun. We get to be the audience as well as the actor in it. As an actor, you're just really grateful that something comes out and it looks okay!" she joked.

Rampage, which also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Akerman, is in cinemas now.