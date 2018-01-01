Lucy Hale wasn’t allowed to do her own stunts in Truth or Dare

Lucy Hale was rebuffed when she offered to do one of her own stunts in Truth or Dare.

The Pretty Little Liars star is moving away from her teen drama roots with the new horror, about a group of friends who face deadly consequences during a game of truth or dare.

The film is full of jumpy moments which involved stunt work, and although 28-year-old Lucy was keen to get stuck in, producers hired professionals for the bigger stunts.

“Definitely, the most challenging was the roof sequence,” Lucy said to Collider of the scene when a character is dared to walk around the roof of a building. “I wasn’t on the roof, I was just running around and we were throwing furniture. I was so sore from throwing all the furniture. I swear, we did it 150 times. I was so sore. Then, we had drones. It was a four-day sequence.

“There was the car stunt that they didn’t let me do. I wanted to do it, but they wouldn’t let me. The hardest one for me to watch was the neck break scene. I don’t even know how they did it. I’m not sure how they made that look so believable. But, that roof sequence was a challenge for everyone.”

Talking about her move from TV into film, Lucy admits she initially wanted to take some time off when the popular show ended in 2017, but felt she couldn’t pass up Jeff Wadlow’s scary new flick.

“Pretty Little Liars was coming to an end, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. I was freaking out because I was like, ‘Oh, my god, what do you mean I’m not going to work? What am I going to do?!’ I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll take some time off’. I had a whole list of things that I could do. But then, I got presented with this idea that I thought was really clever and unlike anything I’d heard before.”

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey also stars in the film, which hit cinemas earlier this month (Apr18).