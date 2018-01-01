NEWS Hollywood bosses ‘in bidding war over Kim and Kanye movie’ Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are reportedly at the centre of a bidding war between movie bosses over the rights to make a story of their romance.



Hollywood is said to be keen to immortalise the story of the showbiz couple, who wed in 2014 after a two-year romance following Kim’s brief second wedding to Kris Humphries.



“Kim and Kanye have had no shortage of offers to make a biopic,” an insider close to the stars told Heat magazine. “But they were either for low budget productions or bigger studios dropping hints that never materialised. But now the likes of Warner Bros. and Sony are wooing them, so they figure a movie could be a huge hit if it’s done right.



“The key is to not make it cheesy and highlight the positive aspects of their relationship. But they also know that they can’t sugar-coat the fact that they’ve had their problems.”



Both Kim, 37, and 40-year-old Kanye have had their fair share of colourful romances before they finally got together. Kim enjoyed an on-off romance with athlete Reggie Bush, while Kanye famously dated Amber Rose. Since marrying the pair have become parents to three children, North, Saint and most recently, daughter Chicago, who they welcomed via a surrogate mother. But movie bosses may not be prepared for the level of control that the pair will be demanding.



“Kanye wants his music to play a central part. He loves singing to Kim and the kids and seeing them in the audience at his concerts. So whoever gets to play him will have to be very talented in that regard,” the source commented.

And it’s not just Kanye who is concerned will how they will appear onscreen; Kim is reportedly worried about issues such as surgery and how her famous family will be portrayed.



“She knows there’s a need for certain dramas to be included, but she and Kanye are insisting on a lot of control over the script, which is why it will take some time before it’s formalised. But they’re keen to make it happen this year,” the insider added.

