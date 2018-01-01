Kevin McHale thanks Ariana Grande for helping him come out

Glee star Kevin McHale has thanked Ariana Grande for helping him to come out.

Kevin took to Twitter to praise the singer's new track No Tears Left to Cry, alongside a subtle announcement about his sexuality.

"#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT," the 29-year-old wrote. "Ty (thank you) @ArianaGrande. I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur (your) time. @ArianaGrande."

Fans have speculated about McHale's romantic life after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram earlier this month (Apr18) cuddling up to his rumoured boyfriend Austin McKenzie.

"#MyCoachella," he captioned the sweet picture.

McHale, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, had not commented publicly on his sexuality before his social media post.

According to gossip website Just Jared, the couple appeared together in When We Rise, an eight-part U.S. docu-drama series about LGBT rights, created by Dustin Lance Black.

McHale previously shared a snap of him holding hands with a mystery man on Instagram in March, which was captioned with the American Sign Language (ASL) hand emoji for “I Love You".

McKenzie is best known for his role as Melchior Gabor in Deaf West Theatre’s 2015 Broadway Revival of Spring Awakening.

The couple was also spotted helping out at homeless charity the Los Angeles Mission earlier this month, with the Glee star sharing a snap on Instagram.

“Thank you to @thelamission for doing the important work they do and for letting us join you for #skidroweaster yesterday," he wrote.

Fans were quick to send messages of support to McHale after his subtle announcement on Twitter, with one writing: "We love you, Kevin. Signed, the gays."