A Quiet Place returns to North American box office number one

Horror movie A Quiet Place has crept back to the top of the North American box office.

The John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film, about a family which has to live in silence in order to hide from monsters which hunt by sound, initially topped the chart upon its release in early April (18), before making way for Dwayne Johnson's Rampage blockbuster last week (ends15Apr18).

However, A Quiet Place has now climbed back to number one, grossing an impressive $22 million (£15.7 million) in its third week in theatres, taking its domestic total to $132 million (£94.3 million) to date.

Monster movie Rampage drops to two with $21 million (£15 million), while Amy Schumer's new comedy, I Feel Pretty, enters the countdown at three with $16.2 million (£11.6 million).

Making its debut at four is Super Troopers 2, the crowd-funded sequel to the 2002 cult comedy classic, which opens with a strong $14.7 million (£10.5 million), despite a poor reception from critics, while Lucy Hale's teen thriller Truth or Dare rounds out the top five with $7.9 million (£5.6 million) in its second week on release.

The relatively quiet box office week comes as film fans brace themselves for the launch of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday (27Apr18). The superhero blockbuster is expected to smash the $200 million (£142.8 million) barrier in its opening weekend.

However, it's not the only Marvel movie making waves ahead of its release - Deadpool 2 is already breaking presale records on Fandango, where it became the third-best advance ticket seller of the year (18), behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, just 24 hours after sales began.

It is also on track to become the most in-demand R-rated movie in the company's 18-year history, taking the title from 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey, reports Deadline.com.