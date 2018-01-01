Matt Smith: 'I'm pleased Claire Foy pay gap was resolved'

Matt Smith has hinted that his The Crown co-star Claire Foy received a pay rise after the gender pay gap on the show was revealed.

The pay equality controversy kicked off in March (18), when the show's executive producers, Susie Mackie and Andy Harries, made the admission during a panel event in Jerusalem, noting that former Doctor Who star Matt, who played Prince Philip, earned more because he was a bigger name than Claire, who has won awards for playing Queen Elizabeth II.

The pay disparity led to the creation of a petition calling for Matt to donate the difference in their salaries to the Time's Up movement, which campaigns against gender inequality and sexual harassment, while stars including Alicia Keys were among those calling out the pay gap.

Now Matt has spoken for the first time about the controversy, and suggested during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the salary difference was quickly resolved.

"Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly," he said. "I support her completely, and I am pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for that because that what's needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind we need to strive to make this better, a more even playing field, for everyone involved - but not just in our industry, in all industries."

Despite Matt's remarks, Netflix and the show's producers have yet to confirm whether or not they paid Claire more upon the revelation of the pay gap.

However, the controversy did prompt bosses to pledge pay equality in future seasons of the show, stating: "Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen."

Claire, who has won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the hit series, will be replaced by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four.