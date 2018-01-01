Macaulay Culkin refuses to watch Home Alone movies

Macaulay Culkin has no interest in watching the Home Alone movies again.

The actor started out his career as a child star and rose to fame in the early 1990s following his performance as Kevin McCallister in classic Christmas flick Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

While the movies have brought Macaulay international fame, he explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (23Apr18) that he has no desire to re-watch the films for multiple reasons.

"I don't watch them all that often," he said. "We did a 15-year anniversary DVD commentary and I realised I hadn't seen it in 15 years. While (director) Chris Columbus he watched it the night before like a responsible human being.

"When I'm watching it, I'm remembering that day on set. Like how I'm hiding my Pepsi behind the couch or something like that. I can't watch it the same way other people do."

Macaulay went on to explain that he refuses to recreate the famous expression he makes in the movie whenever he gets asked, as he finds such requests to be both "flattering and creepy".

He also avoids going outdoors during the Christmas season as he gets recognised too much.

"It's my season. It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less at that time of year," the 37-year-old joked.

The star, who is currently promoting his Bunny Ears lifestyle brand and podcast, then reflected on his decision to take a break from acting as a teenager after making 14 films in six years. And he also spoke about how he spent his childhood in a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan with his parents and six brothers and sisters.

"My mom didn't have a family, she had a litter. Just oodles of Culkins," he smiled. "We lived on top of each other. They were literally stacking us on bunk beds. It was like sardines. It was a good time, we were a close-knit family because of that."