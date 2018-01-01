Parenthood has made Aaron Paul and wife love each other more

Becoming parents has made Aaron Paul and his wife love each other even more.

The former Breaking Bad star and his stunning wife Lauren welcomed daughter Story Annabelle into the world in February (18) and are still getting used to life as a three-piece family. However, while their lives have been irrevocably changed, the pair insist it's for the better - and the arrival of baby Story has even improved their marriage.

"You can't imagine that you could love each other even deeper than you already do," Lauren told Entertainment Tonight. "But I think it's just so cool, you know? We weren't blood-related before, but now there's this human that we're both related to and it makes us family in a new way, which I think is so special."

"It's amazing," Aaron smiled.

Since becoming parents, Aaron and Lauren have enjoyed every second of introducing Story to their famous friends. Aaron's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston is one of the stars who is already enamoured with the baby girl, with the actor admitting: "He's madly in love with her... Both him and his wonderful wife, Robin (Dearden). It's the best!"

Now that Aaron and Lauren are parents, they have to be more choosy about which events they choose to attend without their baby girl. But making an appearance at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala last week was important for the pair, as Lauren's father suffers from multiple sclerosis.

"One of the greatest men I've ever met in my entire life, my father-in-law, (Lauren's) father, was diagnosed with MS 13 years ago, pretty much to the day, today," he said. "So anytime there's a light shined on this terrible disease, creating this sense of community, it's a beautiful thing to talk about."