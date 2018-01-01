Karen Gillan: 'Robert Downey Jr. hosts Avengers lunches'

Karen Gillan socialises with her Avengers: Infinity War co-stars thanks to lunches hosted by Robert Downey Jr..

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress plays Nebula in the latest Marvel movie, alongside a huge ensemble cast that includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Even though dozens of actors and actresses are involved, Karen disclosed that the cast all find time to hang out together.

"It's very sociable," she explained in an interview with New Delhi Television Limited. "When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props. Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot."

The 30-year-old Scottish star made her Marvel debut in 2014 when she starred in Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana. She also had a role in the 2017 sequel and will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the fourth Avengers movie, currently scheduled for release in 2019.

However, Karen never expected so much work to come out of her superhero casting.

"I knew that being in a Marvel movie was going to be incredible, but my role was supposed to be small in the first movie and I didn't know she was coming back for the second movie," she admitted in a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I was supposed to do eight days of filming and that was going to be it, and then it turned into something like 20 days, and all of a sudden I was coming back for the sequel. I was like, 'This is the greatest!'"

Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas from 25 April (18).