Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome third child

British royal Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child - a baby boy.



Catherine and her husband William, Duke of Cambridge travelled to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London on Monday morning (23Apr18), and she gave birth at the facility at 11.01 am.



Announcing the news, an official from Kensington Palace stated: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



"The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."



"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," a later statement from Kensington Palace read.



A name for the tot has yet to be revealed, but is likely to be announced in the coming hours. Catherine and William are also expected to pose with their new arrival on the steps outside the Lindo Wing, as is royal tradition.



The infant is a sibling for William and Catherine's four-year-old son Prince George and their two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. Accordingly, the baby is fifth in line to the throne and Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.

The royal couple announced they were expecting their third child in September (17) as Catherine, 36, had to pull out of an engagement as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous two children.



She has been on maternity leave since 22 March and was noticeably absent from The Queen's birthday concert at London's Royal Albert Hall over the weekend.



William, 35, and Catherine married in 2011.

