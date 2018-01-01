Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge debut new prince

British royals Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have introduced their new baby boy to the world just hours after his birth.

The tot, whose name has yet to be announced, was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London on Monday (23Apr18), arriving at 11.01am local time.

Not long after the news made headlines, the proud parents staged a photo opportunity with their little prince on the steps of the medical facility's Lindo Wing as the couple prepared to head home.

Catherine was pictured wearing a red shift dress with a white lace collar as she held the newborn, who was clad in a white gown and matching cap, while Prince William wore a shirt, dark pants, and blue suit jacket for their first public appearance together.

The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of Monday, and the child's arrival was announced in a statement from officials at Kensington Palace.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs," the release read. "The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The baby boy, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, joins big brother Prince George, four, and sister Princess Charlotte, two.

William, 35, and Catherine, 36, married in 2011.