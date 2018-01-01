NEWS Richard Gere weds in secret Newsdesk Share with :







Richard Gere has reportedly married his Spanish girlfriend, Alejandra Silva.



The 68-year-old and his new bride secretly tied the knot in a small civil ceremony and plan to celebrate the nuptials at their New York estate on 6 May (18), according to MailOnline.



The couple has been dating for three years, following the end of the Pretty Woman star's second marriage to actress Carey Lowell, the mother of his 17-year-old son Homer.



Gere was also previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.



Recent reports suggested Gere was planning to wed the 35-year-old next month (May18) in Washington D.C. after the pair became engaged in November (17).



This is the second wedding for Silva, who split from her first husband Govind Friedland in 2014. She also has a son - five-year-old Albert. She and Gere went public with their romance in June, 2015.



The newlyweds are humanitarian activists, and have attended several events together in Spain in support of a homeless charity called the RAIS Foundation.



Silva briefly discussed their relationship with Spanish magazine Hola! in 2016, and called Gere her hero.

"I was a little lost, without light, and meeting him gave sense to my life. I felt like someone was stretching out his hand and showing me the true path," she gushed.



Gere, who was a longtime friend of Silva's family, previously said of his rumoured wife-to-be: "Our karma was attracted when we saw each other."



Alejandra told Hola! the couple is planning to start a family in the future.

