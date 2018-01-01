Verne Troyer's cause of death deferred

Los Angeles coroners have deferred their cause of death ruling for tragic actor Verne Troyer, pending further test results.

The Austin Powers star died in hospital on Saturday (21Apr18), aged 49, weeks after he was admitted for possible alcohol poisoning following an incident at his California home.

It has since been revealed he was being held on an involuntary psychiatric hold, amid relatives' concerns for his mental well-being.

Officials at the L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner have now completed an autopsy for Troyer, but have declined to speculate on the reason for his demise until they receive the results of toxicology tests, reports TheBlast.com.

His body is due to be released to his family, but funeral plans have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources tell the outlet Troyer was in a depressed state at the time of his initial medical emergency, when he was hospitalised with an "extremely high alcohol level" in his blood, and repeatedly told medics he "wanted to die".

He soon suffered respiratory distress and had to be placed on life support. He never recovered.

Troyer, who was born with the genetic disorder achondroplasia dwarfism, was previously admitted to a medical centre for alcoholism treatment last year (17), and later checked into a rehab programme.

Following the news of Verne's death, his family issued a statement which hinted at the nature of his cause of death.

"Depression and suicide are very serious issues," it stated. "You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."