Thandie Newton convinced she 'wasn't hot enough' to front Time's Up campaign

British actress Thandie Newton was hurt after her Hollywood peers failed to invite her to publicly join the Time's Up movement against sexual misconduct.

The star-studded initiative, fronted by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Natalie Portman, launched at the start of 2018, weeks after a number of top male industry figures were outed as alleged sexual predators, following the demise of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

However, Newton reveals none of the campaign's celebrity figureheads reached out to her, even though she had previously opened up about her own experience with sexual assault during a teenage audition with an unnamed director.

The Westworld star admits she was upset by the apparent snub, and has become convinced she wasn't asked to participate in the awards season campaign because she "wasn't hot enough".

"Even now, the Hollywood community I felt was my community, and even though I understood and had compassion for those that didn't want to talk (about sexual harassment), at the point when Time's Up was put together, to not be invited to be a part of it, was very, very painful," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph.

"I wasn't mainstream enough and I wasn't going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a kind of renaissance in my career..."

Watching the movement take hold of Hollywood from the outside has been difficult for Thandie to accept.

"It's hard for me, as someone who has been talking about it (sexual misconduct) for a long time, and at the end of the day it's only my ego that's affected," she reasoned. "But it's lonely, and it continues to be lonely. I know I sound so sad but I'm in a period of adjustment at the moment. I really am, profoundly so."