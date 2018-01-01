Black Panther sequel shoot depends on director Ryan Coogler

Production of the Black Panther sequel is all in director Ryan Coogler's hands.

The acclaimed blockbuster debuted in February (18) and a follow up is reportedly already in the works.

During an interview to promote Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, explained the second film's shoot will all depend on Coogler's schedule.

He also noted the creative team behind the comic book adaptation are taking care not to rush making the film.

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now," he revealed to Collider. "When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be."

Black Panther has become the highest grossing release from Marvel Studios at the U.S. box office and it is on track to become the second highest earning project from the company internationally. Marvel’s The Avengers currently holds the top spot.

Coogler garnered praise from fans and critics alike for his strong vision as both the action film's director and co-writer. For Feige, the stellar reviews of Black Panther and Coogler's talents surpassed his expectations surrounding how the project would be received.

“The success of Panther is so amazing and makes us happy for so many reasons, and it certainly exceeded our lofty expectations...," he added. "It really just solidifies and excites us to continue to move forward in the directions we’re heading in.”

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther has taken in over $1 billion (£750 million) worldwide so far.