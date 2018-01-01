Chris Evans broke Marvel rules by taking new Avengers script home

Captain America star Chris Evans has risked the wrath of Marvel movie bosses after confessing to sneaking a top secret Avengers: Infinity War script off set.

Studio executives have been careful to avoid the possibility of storyline leaks ahead of the blockbuster's release this week (begs23Apr18) by only giving castmembers the relevant sections of the screenplay to learn while on set.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays Doctor Strange in the film, was one of the lucky stars allowed to find out how the whole story unfolds, and Chris reveals he was also among the privileged few, although it wasn't easy.

"They let me read it (the full script), but you gotta get fussy," he explained on breakfast show Good Morning America. "The level of secrecy (surrounding the movies) has only increased over the years, and they're so worried about leaks, so you really have to put your foot down and say, 'Give me the script!'."

However, Chris admits filmmakers may think twice the next time leading stars make such demands, because he didn't stick to the rules: "I took one home, you're not supposed to, but I took one home!," he revealed, quipping, "This is actually gonna get me in trouble, I'm sure!"

Although the actor expressed concerns about getting a scolding from Marvel chiefs, there is little they can actually do as Chris is currently due to hang up his Captain America shield after the release of the Infinity War sequel, the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4, next spring (May19).

"The contract's done, a lot of our contracts are through," he shrugged, referencing his fellow superhero stars Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man, and Chris Hemsworth, who brings Thor to life onscreen. "We all kinda started roughly at the same time and I think we all threw Avengers 4 (out there as the last film to) kinda wrap it up. So at this point, I don't know what's next, but yeah, by 2019, that's it."

But Chris appears to be leaving the door open for a possible return as Captain America, suggesting it's up to Marvel executives and bosses at Disney, who own the studio, to put a new offer on the table.

Asked if he plans to renew his contract, he cryptically replied, "We'll see, we'll see!"