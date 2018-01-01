Melissa McCarthy chooses roles based on equal pay

Melissa McCarthy refuses to take film work that doesn't pay her what she believes she is worth.

The actress considers whether or not she is being offered the same amount as her male co-stars in the industry when negotiating contracts and admits she has walked away from producers she feels undervalue her.

"In the fight for fairness, everything else goes to a whiteout,” she tells Glamour. “I always think, 'Is the deal fair? Would you be asking the same thing of a guy in this position?' And if the answer is, 'It probably wouldn’t be happening (to a guy)', I’ll dig my teeth in for months."

The Bridesmaids star has been in the business for over two decades and previously struggled before becoming one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. The 47-year-old insists the long road to success has helped her stay humble.

“When you spend 20 years working your butt off, you know yourself better," she tells the magazine. "If you’re handed everything you want at 19 or 20, you may actually believe all of the people who are like, ‘You’re amazing’. I think I would have been probably cuckoo (if I'd been successful) at 18. I think the best thing I could have done was struggle until I was 30.

"I (still) always assume every job is my last. Twenty years of desperately trying to get a single job gets deep in your DNA."

The Oscar-nominee admits she is still in disbelief at the opportunities she's had, crediting luck and persistence for her achievements.

"I have a very, very high level of gratitude," she reveals. "There is not a single day that goes by that I don’t think, 'I can’t believe I’m doing this'. And there is no world where I confuse the fact that I’ve gotten lucky with the idea that there’s something special about me. I think entitlement is a really, really scary thing to possess. For me, it’s like, ‘No, I’ve gotten lucky, and I’ve worked hard'."